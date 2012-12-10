UPDATE 1-Oil sands executive says new rules level playing field

* Welcomes new oil sands investment rules
* Says changes will create "level playing field"
* Syncrude having production issues
* Shares down 1 pct
TORONTO, Dec 10 The chief executive of one of
Canada's largest oil sands companies said on Monday that new
government rules limiting control of the Alberta oil sands by
state-owned companies will be healthy for the industry.
Marcel Coutu, chief executive of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, said the changes will allow investor-owned businesses
to compete with the deep pockets of state-controlled
corporations in the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude
reserve.
Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the
Syncrude Canada project, one of the biggest operations in the
oil sands.
"We now have a level playing field again, which I think will
be very healthy for the industry," Coutu told reporters
following a presentation to the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers annual Investment Symposium.
"I would say now it's just back to a more business as usual
type of approach to investing capital globally."
Canadian government concern over rising state control of oil
sands properties - sparked by a $15.1 billion takeover offer for
Nexen Inc by China's CNOOC Ltd - led Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to announce on Friday that state-owned
companies will now only be able to gain control of oil sands
properties under exceptional circumstances, though minority
stakes would still be open to them.
The oil sands, source of much of the oil imported by the
United States, need an estimated C$120 billion ($121.6 billion)
in investment in the next decade, according to the Alberta
government, and the industry must tap foreign sources for much
of it.
Coutu said the new rules would not mean that oil sands
properties, including the 5 percent stake in Syncrude that
Murphy Oil Co may sell, would not find buyers. But
acquisitions will now be made for business, rather than
strategic, reasons, he said.
"I think there should still be buyers, there just may not be
sovereign oil companies in that list of buyers," he said. "But I
think what (the new rules) will do is allow those capital market
players that have been in this and many other industries for 100
years to be able to conduct business in (an environment) they
have been accustomed to, and that's primarily a cost of capital
that everybody competes in the same market for."
SYNCRUDE PROBLEMS
Coutu also said that Syncrude, which produces up to 350,000
barrels per day of synthetic crude oil from its northern Alberta
operations, has been having problems with its crushers and the
extraction process, causing what he called "a blip" in
production.
He did not say whether Syncrude was close to resolving the
problem, but said the project was "working through it now".
Sources told Reuters last week that Syncrude output would be
cut this month by 400,000 barrels because of the production
problems.
Canadian Oil Sands shares were down 19 Canadian cents at
C$19.81 late on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.