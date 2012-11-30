Synthetic oil discounts to linger- Canadian Oil Sands

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 30 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's chief executive said on Friday he expects synthetic crude to keep selling at a discount to benchmark oil because of surging volumes of light crude from formations like the U.S. Bakken, which competes with the tar sands-derived supply.
CEO Marcel Coutu also said the trend of blending the synthetic with heavy bitumen so it can move to market in pipelines is continuing due to tight condensate supplies.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, one of the country's largest oil sands developments.
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.