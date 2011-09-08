UPDATE 1-Syncrude coker unit turnaround to begin this month

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Syncrude Canada Ltd will begin major maintenance on its coker 8-2 unit this month, an executive of the joint venture's largest shareholder said on Thursday.

Ryan Kubik, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's COS.TO chief financial officer, said at a New York investor conference that the expected 45-day turnaround at the unit will be begin in September. The company had said previously the work could begin this month or next.

The shutdown is expected to cut Syncrude's cumulative synthetic crude oil production by 4 million to 5 million barrels. (Editing by Peter Galloway)