REFILE-BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum says Kristin Obreiter will serve as acting CFO

BRIEF-Yatra Online files for resale of 6.3 mln ordinary shares
* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
April 14 April 14 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd : * Board change * CFO Chris McLean taking a leave of absence for health reasons following a
serious road traffic accident * Says Kristin Obreiter will serve as acting chief financial officer with
immediate effect * Says McLean remains a director of the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing