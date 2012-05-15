TIMELINE-Ackman looks to drive change at Canadian Pacific

(.)
May 15 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Chief Executive Fred Green looks set for an embarrassing defeat
in a proxy fight at the company's annual meeting on Thursday
given strong support for a dissident slate of board nominees put
forward by activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management.
Ackman, whose fund is CP's biggest shareholder with a 14.1
percent stake, wants Green replaced by former Canadian National
Railway Co Hunter Harrison, arguing that only new
leadership can fix CP's weak operating performance.
Here are some key events in Pershing's campaign to unseat
Green:
2011
Oct 28 - Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management says it
owns a 12.2 percent stake in CP. It would later boost the stake
to just over 14 percent.
Dec 30 - Ackman proposes that Hunter Harrison, the retired
chief executive of Canadian National Railway, take over
as CP chief executive. Harrison had been constrained by a
non-compete agreement with his former employer, but that deal
expired at the end of 2011. [I D:nL1E7NU1B5]
Jan 3 - CP Chairman John Cleghorn says no board member had
expressed enthusiasm for the proposal to replace Green with
Harrison. Ackman says that's not true.
Jan 9 - Ackman says he will put together a slate of
directors to replace the CP board. He later says he will propose
a minority slate of directors, including two representatives
from Pershing and several independent directors.
Jan 20 - Green trumpets support for his plan to improve CP's
performance in a letter to employees.
Jan 23 - CN halts pension payments to Harrison, and asks an
Illinois court to rule whether the former CEO has breached his
non-compete and confidentiality obligations.
Jan 24 - Pershing announces its nominees for the CP board:
Ackman, Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal, management
consultant Gary Colter, energy industry executive Rebecca
MacDonald and former Onex Corp executive Anthony
Melman.
Jan 26 - CP announces quarterly earnings. While profit is
higher, the company says its operating ratio has deteriorated.
Jan 31 - Pershing and CP announce dueling meetings to tout
their plans for the company. Ackman plans a public event in
Toronto, and CP's board and management begin traveling the
country to meet privately with shareholders.
Feb 6 - At Pershing's high-profile meeting in Toronto,
Harrison tells investors he would take costs in hand at CP but
not head down a "slash and burn" path.
Feb 22 - Pershing adds Paul Haggis, a well-respected
Canadian businessman with ties to Western Canada, to its slate
of board nominees.
March 7 - CP releases testimonials from satisfied customers,
including miner Teck Resources.
March 22 - CP proxy circular endorses Ackman and the current
CP board, but not the rest of Ackman's slate.
April 2 - Pershing adds a railroad veteran to its slate of
nominees, an apparent response to criticism that none of its
candidates had hands-on industry experience.
April 3 - Pershing files its final proxy circular, urging
shareholders to support its minority slate and vote against CP's
executive pay plan. It does not identify specific board members
for its supporters to vote out.
April 20 - CP reports its quarterly results, and argues that
soaring profit and efficiency gains prove its growth plan is
back on track.
April 26 - A poll of about 45 percent of CP shareholders
released by consulting firm Brendan Wood International finds
that 75 percent favor Pershing's slate.
May 3 - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services Inc advises clients to vote for Pershing's slate and
withhold votes for Green and Cleghorn.
May 7 - The Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund, a large CP
shareholder, says it will vote for Pershing's nominees and
withhold votes from all of CP's current board.
May 8 - Ackman rules out a last-minute compromise with CP.
May 9 - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co advises its
clients to back Pershing's nominees and withhold votes from all
of CP's current board.
May 11 - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it
has voted for Pershing's seven nominees, withholding votes from
all the current directors. The British Columbia Investment
Management Corporation, one of CP's biggest investors, says it
will withhold votes from a number of current board members,
including Green and Cleghorn.