CORRECTED-Pershing not looking to take over CP Rail-Ackman

TORONTO Feb 6 Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday his Pershing Square Capital Management is not looking to take over Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Ackman's company, which says it holds a 14.2 percent stake in CP, wants to accelerate efficiency gains at the railway by replacing its CEO with former Canadian National Railway boss Hunter Harrison.

He made the remarks at a public meeting in Toronto, where he is pitching his nominees for the railway's board.

The New York hedge fund's board nominees include Ackman and his partner Paul Hilal, management consultant Gary Colter, energy industry executive Rebecca MacDonald and former Onex Corp executive Anthony Melman.