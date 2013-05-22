CP Railway sets its sights on buying regional lines

TORONTO May 22 Canadian Pacific Railway will
become a "more aggressive" buyer of short-line regional
railroads as it improves its financial performance and operating
efficiency, Canada's second-largest railway said on Wednesday.
In a sign of where he plans to take the company after an
aggressive program of cost cuts and service improvements, Chief
Executive Hunter Harrison said CP will play a bigger role than
in the past in the consolidation of the railway industry.
"It'd be hard for us to put together the wherewithal to be
able to make an acquisition of a Class One (railroad), that's
just probably not in the cards for some time," Harrison said in
a webcast presentation at a transportation conference. Harrison
was an active dealmaker when he ran rival Canadian National
Railway from 2003 to 2009.
"We certainly will become, along the short-line regional
front, more aggressive than we have been in the past."
Harrison did not identify any targets, but said he did not
agree with a recent report that CP or CN should buy Kansas City
Southern Railway Co to gain access to the growing
Mexican market, calling the idea a "worn out" story.
During Harrison's tenure at CN, the company bought BC Rail,
operating in British Columbia; the Bessemer and Lake Erie
Railroad in Pennsylvania and Ohio; the Duluth, Missabe and Iron
Range Railway in Minnesota and Wisconsin; and the principal
lines of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway, running between
Illinois and Indiana.
Shares of CP fell 21 Canadian cents to C$139.76 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company said earlier in
the day it had repaired and reopened a rail line near Jansen,
Saskatchewan, and continued a cleanup there after a derailment
on Tuesday morning that spilled 575 barrels of crude oil.