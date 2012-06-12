UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says board member to step down

UPDATE 1-Suez says GE water business would be good strategic fit
PARIS, March 1 The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
June 11 Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada's second-largest railroad whose CEO and chairman both quit last month after a bitter proxy battle, said board member David Raisbeck has decided to resign, citing personal reasons.
Raisbeck has been a director since October 2009 and served on various board committees. The vacancy caused by his departure would not be filled, the company said in a statement.
In May, Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, a rarity in Canada's conservative corporate culture, following a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman.
Ackman, who is Canadian Pacific's largest shareholder with a 14 percent stake, had been campaigning since January to unseat Green, arguing that only new leadership could boost the railroad's operating efficiency.
March 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta posted a surprise drop in fiscal third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and announced further measures in the U.S. after a drop in orders in the North and South America region.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)