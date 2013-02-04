Canadian Pacific taps CN executive as its new COO

TORONTO Feb 4 Canadian Pacific Railway appointed Keith Creel to the post of president and chief operating officer, the company said on Monday.

Creel, a former protege of Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer at Canadian National Railway, the railroad that Harrison ran before he moved to CP.

It was widely expected that Harrison, who turned CN into North America's most efficient railroad as CEO of the company, would seek to bring Creel to CP. Harrison took the reins at his former rival following a bruising proxy battle a year ago.