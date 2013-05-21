版本:
CP Rail says oil leaking after tankers derail in Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta May 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said five tankers containing oil derailed on Tuesday morning near Jansen, Saskatchewan, and one of the cars is leaking crude.

Ed Greenberg, a spokesman for the company, said the cars containing Western Canadian crude were on an eastbound mixed-freight train. The company does not yet have an estimate for how much spilled from the leaking tanker, but Greenberg said the oil has been contained at the site of the derailment.
