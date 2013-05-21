UPDATE 2-CP Rail says 575 barrels of oil spilled in Saskatchewan

* Five tankers derail
* Third spill for company in two months
* Shares fall 2.4 pct on TSX
CALGARY, Alberta, May 21 Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd said that five tankers containing oil
derailed on Tuesday morning near Jansen, Saskatchewan, and one
of the cars spilled 575 barrels of crude (24,150 gallons), the
largest of three spills for the company in two months.
Ed Greenberg, a spokesman for Canada's No.2 railway, said
the cars containing Western Canadian crude were on an eastbound
mixed-freight train. He said the oil has been contained at the
site of the derailment.
The derailment, which is being investigated by Canada's
Transportation Safety Board, comes after one of CP's trains
derailed near Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, in late March,
spilling 360 barrels of Canadian crude.
A second, 400-barrel spill came less than a week later when
a train carrying crude tankers and other freight cars derailed
in northern Ontario.
A boom in North American oil production has prompted a huge
rise in crude-by-rail transport as output has outgrown the
existing pipeline network. The spill may again prompt concerns
about the environmental risks of shipping crude on railways.
Hunter Harrison, the railway's chief executive, said earlier
this month that CP was investing in new technology to limit
derailments on the company's rail network in Canada and the
United States.
The company does not yet know when the line will be returned
to service. Greenberg said trains can be rerouted around the
derailment.
Jansen is 148 kilometers (92 miles) southeast of Saskatoon,
Saskatchewan.
CP shares fell 2.4 percent to close at C$139.97 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.