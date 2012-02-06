Ex-CN Rail boss Harrison says sees measured CP cuts

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Hunter Harrison, the former railroad boss that an activist investor wants installed as chief executive at Canadian Pacific Railway, said on Monday he would take costs in hand at CP but not head down a "slash and burn" path.
Harrison, a former CEO of Canadian National Railway , also said he would "declare war on bureaucracy" at CP within the first 100 days if he took the top job at Canada's second biggest railroad.
Harrison is activist investor William Ackman's choice to replace CP CEO Fred Green. Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management owns a 14.2 percent stake in CP and wants to install five new directors and replace the railroad's CEO in a bid to boost the company's flagging performance.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.