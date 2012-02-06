Ex-CN Rail boss Harrison says in for long haul at CP

Feb 6 Hunter Harrison, the former railroad boss that an activist investor wants installed as chief executive at Canadian Pacific Railway, said on Monday he will stay on at CP as long as it takes to substantially improve the company's performance.

"My commitment is to stay on to get this thing turned and in the right direction ... If it's three years, four years, five years," he told an audience of investors, analysts and media at a town hall-style meeting in Toronto.

Harrison, a former CEO of Canadian National Railway , also said he will focus on internal operations at CP first before considering acquisitions.