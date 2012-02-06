Ex-CN Rail boss Harrison says in for long haul at CP

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Hunter Harrison, the former railroad boss that an activist investor wants installed as chief executive at Canadian Pacific Railway, said on Monday he will stay on at CP as long as it takes to substantially improve the company's performance.
"My commitment is to stay on to get this thing turned and in the right direction ... If it's three years, four years, five years," he told an audience of investors, analysts and media at a town hall-style meeting in Toronto.
Harrison, a former CEO of Canadian National Railway , also said he will focus on internal operations at CP first before considering acquisitions.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.