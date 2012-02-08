Canadian Pacific CEO says Ackman has no plan

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Green responds to activist Ackman's meeting
* Defends DM&E acquisition
TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian Pacific Railway Chief Executive Fred Green struck back against William Ackman on Wednesday by insisting that the activist investor has no concrete plan to make the rail operator more efficient.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management wants to replace Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison. Pershing hosted a town hall-style meeting with investors and media in Toronto on Monday to build support for his proposals to shake up CP.
"Pershing Square continues to offer no plan or clear timetable for the improvement of CP's operations," Green wrote in a letter to employees obtained by Reuters.
Green argued that CP has been making progress on its own plan to boost performance.
Green also addressed Ackman's criticism of its 2008 acquisition of U.S. Class II railroad DM&E. On Monday Pershing called the deal a mistake, made at a high valuation with "irresponsible financing."
"The acquisition of the DM&E brought in a team of top-level railroaders and, most importantly, further extended the reach of CP into the U.S. Midwest, a vital part of our network," said Green.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.