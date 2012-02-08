UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific CEO says Ackman has no plan

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Green responds to activist Ackman's meeting
* Says CP is making progress on performance
* Defends DM&E acquisition
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canadian Pacific Railway Chief Executive Fred Green struck back against activist investor William Ackman on Wednesday, insisting that Ackman has no concrete plan to make the rail operator more efficient.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management wants to replace Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison. Pershing hosted a town hall-style meeting with investors and media in Toronto on Monday to build support for his proposals.
"Pershing Square continues to offer no plan or clear timetable for the improvement of CP's operations," Green wrote in a letter to employees posted on the company's website.
CP, Canada's No. 2 railway, has set slightly more ambitious performance targets in the months since Pershing launched its campaign, and now aims to bring its operating ratio down to 70 to 72 percent for 2014.
A lower ratio, which measures the percentage of revenue needed to run the railway, signals greater efficiency. At 81.3 percent, CP's operating ratio is the weakest of North America's six big railroads.
CP's board and management has been travelling to meet with shareholders since last week, and Green said investors had expressed support for the company's plan.
The letter quoted executives from two of CP's customers, both transport and logistics companies: Fastfrate chief executive Ron Tepper, who defended CP at the Pershing meeting, and Doug Tozer, chief executive of TSX Venture-listed Wheels Group Inc.
"CP continuously demonstrates unwavering commitment to service, communication, and innovation. Fred and his team are trusted partners of ours," said Tozer.
Green also addressed Ackman's criticism of its 2008 acquisition of U.S. Class II railroad DM&E. Pershing called the deal a mistake, made at a high valuation with "irresponsible financing."
"The acquisition of the DM&E brought in a team of top-level railroaders and, most importantly, further extended the reach of CP into the U.S. Midwest, a vital part of our network," said Green.
CP's board and management has been travelling to meet with shareholders since last week, and Green said investors had expressed support for the company's plan.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.