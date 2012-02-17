CP Railway asks for conciliator in labor talks

Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian Pacific Railway said on Friday it has asked the federal government to appoint a conciliator to assist in negotiations for a new labor deal with the union representing 4,800 train crew employees and rail traffic controllers.
CP, Canada's No. 2 railroad, said it needs to address legacy pension issues in its new contract. The move starts the clock ticking towards the possibility of a legal strike or lockout.
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports 2016 financial results
* Continental building products reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results