CP Railway asks for conciliator in labor talks

TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian Pacific Railway said on Friday it has asked the federal government to appoint a conciliator to assist in negotiations for a new labor deal with the union representing 4,800 train crew employees and rail traffic controllers.

CP, Canada's No. 2 railroad, said it needs to address legacy pension issues in its new contract. The move starts the clock ticking towards the possibility of a legal strike or lockout.

