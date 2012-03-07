Canadian Pacific says customers satisfied with railroad

March 7 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd repeated its support for Chief Executive Fred Green on Wednesday and posted testimonials from satisfied rail customers, including miner Teck and potash producer Mosaic .

CP, which is in a proxy battle with its biggest shareholder, who wants to replace Green, said these relationships, and the volume growth that comes from them, were forecast to improve its operating ratio by about 600 basis points between 2011 and 2014.

The operating ratio is an important barometer of how efficient, and ultimately profitable, a railroad is.