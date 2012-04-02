Pershing names seventh CP Rail board nominee

April 2 Pershing Square Capital Management said on Monday it was adding a seventh candidate to its slate of nominees for Canadian Pacific Railway's board.

The new addition is Stephen Tobias, former chief operating officer and vice chairman of Norfolk Southern Corp.

Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing is waging a proxy battle to replace CP's Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison.

Shareholders will elect the new board at CP's annual meeting on May 17.