CP says first-quarter earnings to rise about 300 pct

April 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to report first-quarter diluted earnings per share in the range of 80 to 83 Canadian cents, about 300 percent above its 2011 first-quarter diluted EPS.

CP, which is fighting a proxy battle against its biggest shareholder, is due to report its first-quarter results on April 20.

