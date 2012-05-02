CP directors may offer compromise with Ackman - paper

May 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's embattled directors hinted that they want to negotiate a peace accord with activist investor William Ackman as the company draws closer to a May 17 proxy shootout, the Globe and Mail reported.

The board of Canada's second-biggest railway may offer to back at least four of Ackman's alternative slate of seven directors, the paper said after interviews with Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, sources close to CP and some of its largest shareholders.

Pershing Square, a hedge fund that is CP's largest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, has nominated seven new directors and wants to replace CP Chief Executive Fred Green with Hunter Harrison, former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co .

CP indicated it remains opposed to Ackman's plan to name Harrison as its new CEO, but is prepared to commit to a search for a new chief to replace current CEO Fred Green, the paper reported.

Sources close to Pershing Square said they see little room for negotiation in CP's offer as Harrison is central to Ackman's strategy to transform the underperforming railway, the newspaper said.

Representatives of Canadian Pacific Railway and Pershing Square were not immediately available for comment.