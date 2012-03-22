版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 03:22 BJT

CP Rail nominates activist investor to board

March 22 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd filed its proxy circular on Thursday, and nominated activist investor William Ackman for election to its board of directors.

Canada's No. 2 railway is locked in a proxy battle with Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, which wants to replace Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison. The company said it strongly disagreed with Ackman's demand that it replace Green.

