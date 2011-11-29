Canadian Pacific Railway sells C$125 mln notes

Nov 29 (Reuters) Canadian Pacific Railway Co (CP.TO) on Tuesday sold C$125 million ($121 million) of medium-term notes due Jan. 14, 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.10 percent notes were priced at 99.717 to yield 5.137 percent, or 297 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)