Canadian Pacific Railway sells C$125 mln notes

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 (Reuters) Canadian Pacific Railway Co (CP.TO) on Tuesday sold C$125 million ($121 million) of medium-term notes due Jan. 14, 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.10 percent notes were priced at 99.717 to yield 5.137 percent, or 297 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.