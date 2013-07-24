版本:
CP Rail sees slower growth in Canada oil volumes as spreads tightened

July 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 railroad, said the pace of growth in long-haul crude oil volumes has slowed in the last few months as spreads tightened due to rising Canadian prices.

The railway said on a conference call on Wednesday that it expected long-haul crude volumes to pick up in autumn and beyond as price spreads widen again.
