CP Railway union backs strike mandate

* 5,000 workers in strike position after May 22

* Major issues unresolved on pension, wages, union says

* CP "optimistic" for negotiated settlement

TORONTO, April 27 Members of the union representing 5,000 conductors, trainmen, yardmen, locomotive engineers and traffic controllers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd have voted 95 percent in favor of a strike mandate, the latest challenge for Canada's second-biggest railway.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union said it will be in a strike position after May 22. That's less than a week after CP holds its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote between a management and activist investor's slate of directors.

Contract talks, which began in October 2011, have not resolved issues on pensions, work rules, wages, fatigue management and work-life balance, the union said. The previous collective agreement expired on Jan. 1, 2012.

CP is fighting a bruising proxy battle with hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management. It said more talks are planned in May and it is optimistic it will reach a deal.

"The announcement by the TCRC is part of the standard collective bargaining process. Both sides concluded negotiations this week and the union left with an offer from the company," said spokesman Ed Greenberg.

"We have settled and ratified deals with five of our other unions over the past few years. CP's objective is to reach a negotiated settlement with the TCRC and we remain optimistic this will occur."

The prospect of a strike comes at a bad time for CP, which is fighting for shareholder support at the May 17 annual meeting.

Pershing Square has proposed a slate of seven new directors and wants to replace CP Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National Railway Co CEO Hunter Harrison.

CP released a letter on Friday to Pershing Square founder William Ackman demanding he retract and apologize for statements he made about CP's quarterly results issued last week.

A poll released Thursday of CP's institutional shareholders, representing about 45 percent of the company's shares, said 75 percent of favor Pershing slate of directors.

CP shares were down 22 Canadian cents at C$76.22 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.