CP Rail weighing options for C$2 bln in surplus real estate -CEO

BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CALGARY Feb 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Co , the country's second-biggest rail operator, is considering what to do with C$2 billion ($1.83 billion) in surplus real estate, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Hunter Harrison said at a Calgary event that he has begun talking to the railway's board of directors about options for the assets. The railway recently said it is hitting long-term goals ahead of schedule and could issue a new five-year plan before this fall.
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX, LEADING AND FAST GROWING RAWHIDE-FREE DOG CHEWS COMPANY