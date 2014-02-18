版本:
CP Rail weighing options for C$2 bln in surplus real estate -CEO

CALGARY Feb 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Co , the country's second-biggest rail operator, is considering what to do with C$2 billion ($1.83 billion) in surplus real estate, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Hunter Harrison said at a Calgary event that he has begun talking to the railway's board of directors about options for the assets. The railway recently said it is hitting long-term goals ahead of schedule and could issue a new five-year plan before this fall.
