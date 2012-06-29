Canadian Pacific names Hunter Harrison CEO

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 Canadian Pacific Railway named Hunter Harrison as chief executive, months after the company's top shareholder pitched for the former CEO of rival Canadian National Railway.
In May, former Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, following a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman and his company Pershing Square Capital Management.
Ackman, who is CP's biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, wanted to replace Green with Harrison.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions