UPDATE 3-CP Rail's Green shows critics he can talk tough too

* CEO Green says operating performance sets record
* CP is locked in proxy battle with investor Ackman
* Company says Ackman's CEO candidate will alienate
customers
* Green uncharacteristically blunt, criticizes rival
* Ackman's analysis of CP is flawed, Green says
By Allison Martell and Nicole Mordant
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, March 27 Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, battling a fierce challenge from its
largest shareholder, is setting performance records this year,
Chief Executive Fred Green said on Tuesday in an unusually blunt
response to his critics.
Hitting back at U.S. activist investor William Ackman, who
wants him replaced by former Canadian National Railway
CEO Hunter Harrison, Green said CP's improvement looks set to
continue while Harrison would drive customers away.
Green, who was speaking at a three-hour investor meeting in
Toronto, was uncharacteristically direct at times in criticizing
Harrison, a marked departure from his usual "nice guy" demeanor
and CP's traditional low-key approach.
Despite the tougher talk, analysts said there was little new
information presented at the meeting, which was attended by
about 150 people and held at a conference center north of
Toronto's financial district.
"I am not sure it is going to necessarily change people's
opinions," said National Bank Financial analyst Cameron
Doerksen.
Shippers' experience under Harrison - a tough, no-nonsense
CEO who introduced tight railroading schedules, slashed costs
and fined customers if they held onto cars longer than agreed -
was "not pleasant," Green said.
CN's current management and CEO, Claude Mongeau - who
replaced Harrison when he retired in 2009 - are doing all they
can to "de-Hunter CN," he said.
"Shippers get to vote too. They vote with their market
share, and Claude Mongeau and CN have open arms to those
customers as they transform CN to a very different model than of
its last leader," Green said.
To be sure, Green's arguments didn't convince everyone,
least of all Ackman.
"The facts speak for themselves: under Hunter's leadership,
CN had a better service record than CP. Under Fred Green's
leadership, CP lost market share to CN. As Mr. Green reminds us,
customers vote with their feet," he said in an emailed
statement.
Much of the battle between CP and Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management, which has a 14.2 percent stake in CP,
centers on the railroad's operating ratio, which is the weakest
in North America and weakened under Green's watch.
CN's is the strongest, a feat achieved during Harrison's
tenure.
CP's investor day meeting comes seven weeks after Ackman
held a similar, but larger, event in the heart of Toronto's
financial center to lay out his reasons for wanting Green out.
Paul Hilal, one of the six nominees on Ackman's slate of
directors for nomination at CP's annual meeting on May 17, was
in the audience at the CP event.
RECORD OPERATING METRICS THIS YEAR
Green said CP's most recent operating numbers show CP is
becoming far more productive and efficient and doesn't need any
repairs from a new CEO.
In the first two months of this year CP's train speed was up
15 percent and its yard dwell down 29 percent, compared with the
average of the past three years.
"This is not about a soft winter and easy year-over-year
comparisons," Green said. "We are setting new records."
Green said that some of Pershing's analysis of CP's
operating metrics is "flawed." It is wrong about CP's pricing
and service quality as well as its railcar and locomotive
utilization, he said.
"I don't mind criticism but I do think it's reasonable to
ask that it be based on facts," he added.
Earlier in the day, Green told Reuters in an interview that
CP's shareholders are pleased with the direction the company is
taking and with the improvement in its operations.
"What we've found is that there's an awful lot of change
that is occurring in the company and people are just delighted
with the amount of change that's happening and how it's
manifesting itself in superb operating metrics," Green said.
CP's shares were down 1 percent at C$78.10 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, slightly more than the overall market.