UPDATE 1-Pershing names nominees to Canadian Pacific board

Jan 23 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has asked to elect five of its nominees to the company's board as the proxy battle between the company and activist investor Ackman heats up.

The five nominees included Ackman, who seeks to replace CP's Chief Executive Fred Green with Canadian National Railway's ex-CEO Hunter Harrison.

The other four nominees are Gary Colter, Paul Hilal, Rebecca MacDonald and Anthony Melman, CP said in a statement.

Canadian Pacific said it will hold its annual shareholders meeting on May 17.