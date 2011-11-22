Activist investor bumps up stake in CP Rail

* Pershing Capital Management raises stake to 12.4 pct

* Raises stake through exercising call options

* Pershing said on Oct. 28 that it owned 12.2 pct of CP

(Amounts in U.S. dollars unless noted)

Nov 22 Pershing Square Capital Management has invested another $90 million in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), raising the fund's stake in Canada's second-biggest railroad to 12.4 percent from 12.2 percent.

Pershing, a U.S. fund run by activist investor William Ackman, increased its interest in CP by exercising two over-the-counter, American-style call options covering about 3 million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pershing first revealed on Oct. 28 that it had amassed a 12.2 percent stake in CP, making it the railroad's biggest shareholder.

Ackman is known in the investment community for taking big stakes in mostly retail companies and working with their management to try to improve the value of the business.

Pershing has been silent on what its plans are for CP although Ackman was reported as saying he did not think it should be sold.

CP, which operates a 14,000 mile (22,400 km) rail network across Canada and into the United States, has declined to comment on any talks between the two sides.

CP's shares were 34 Canadian cents weaker at C$59.41 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Frank McGurty)