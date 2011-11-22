Activist investor bumps up stake in CP Rail

* Pershing Capital Management raises stake to 12.4 pct
* Raises stake through exercising call options
* Pershing said on Oct. 28 that it owned 12.2 pct of CP
(Amounts in U.S. dollars unless noted)
Nov 22 Pershing Square Capital Management has
invested another $90 million in Canadian Pacific Railway
(CP.TO), raising the fund's stake in Canada's second-biggest
railroad to 12.4 percent from 12.2 percent.
Pershing, a U.S. fund run by activist investor William
Ackman, increased its interest in CP by exercising two
over-the-counter, American-style call options covering about 3
million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Pershing first revealed on Oct. 28 that it had amassed a
12.2 percent stake in CP, making it the railroad's biggest
shareholder.
Ackman is known in the investment community for taking big
stakes in mostly retail companies and working with their
management to try to improve the value of the business.
Pershing has been silent on what its plans are for CP
although Ackman was reported as saying he did not think it
should be sold.
CP, which operates a 14,000 mile (22,400 km) rail network
across Canada and into the United States, has declined to
comment on any talks between the two sides.
CP's shares were 34 Canadian cents weaker at C$59.41 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Frank McGurty)