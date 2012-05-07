Ontario Teachers to back Pershing in CP Rail vote

May 7 Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund, a large shareholder of Canadian Pacific Railway, will vote in favor of a dissident shareholder's slate of directors instead of the railroad's incumbent board, it said on Monday.

Teachers said on its website it would abstain from voting for CP's slate of proposed directors at the annual meeting on May 17, when a proxy battle between Canada's second biggest railroad and Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund led by activist investor William Ackman, will be decided.