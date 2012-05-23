UPDATE 1-Ottawa will intervene in CP Rail strike if needed

* Government says could introduce back-to-work bill Monday

* Legislation unlikely to pass for at least a week

* Minister monitoring effects on auto, coal, potash industries

OTTAWA, May 23 The Canadian government said on Wednesday it c ould i ntroduce back-to-work legislation as early as next Monday if a strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd persists and harms the economy.

"I have already put on notice a bill to ensure that we are in the position to be able to introduce legislation if necessary," Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said in Ottawa.

However, Raitt did not seem to be in the same rush as she was to get Air Canada employees back to work in past disputes, partly because Canadian National Railway Co can pick up some freight from Canadian Pacific, where a strike began early on Wednesday.[ID:nL4E 8GN1NI]

Whatever happens, the pro-union New Democrats, the main opposition party, would likely try to slow any back-to-work bill down, meaning the strike would probably to run at least a week.

Raitt, who also said she thought the two sides were close to a deal, said the speed of government intervention would depend on how the work stoppage affects key industries.

A prolonged strike would be expected to cost the Canadian economy C$540 million ($525 million) a week, she estimated.

"At some point in time there will be a grave economic effect and we're monitoring for that," she said.

"It depends upon whether or not these other industries are being affected, whether or not auto and coal and potash, if they're seeing significant effects on their economy."