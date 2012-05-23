版本:
中国
2012年 5月 24日

CP Rail talks bogging down -Canada labor minister

OTTAWA May 23 Talks between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the Teamsters union, which represents striking locomotive engineers and conductors, ran into difficulties on Wednesday afternoon, in part over the issue of pensions, Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said.

"This morning was fine. This afternoon things are bogging down - we're coming up to the hard issues, things that need to be cleaned up, that need to be talked about. I'm sensing a little bit of agitation at the table," Raitt told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

She said the two sides were "far apart on the pension issue".

