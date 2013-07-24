版本:
2013年 7月 24日

CP Railway profit jumps as freight revenue rises

July 24 Canadian Pacific Railway's second-quarter profit more than doubled due to a jump in freight revenue.

Net income for Canada's second-biggest railroad operator rose to C$252 million ($244.86 million), or C$1.43 per share, from C$103 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to C$1.50 billion.
