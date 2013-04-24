版本:
BRIEF-CP Railway sees growth in crude-by-rail volumes

TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Sees Q2 intermodal reduction in contract volumes, change in service offering

- earnings presentation * Sees Q2 grain double-digit volume increase year-over-year - conference call * Has "clear line of sight" to two to three times growth in 70,000

crude-by-rail annualized run rate * Believes it can reach two times crude-by-rail target run rate 12 months ahead

of initial 2016 prediction
