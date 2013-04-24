BRIEF-CP Railway sees growth in crude-by-rail volumes

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Sees Q2 intermodal reduction in contract volumes, change in service offering
- earnings presentation * Sees Q2 grain double-digit volume increase year-over-year - conference call * Has "clear line of sight" to two to three times growth in 70,000
crude-by-rail annualized run rate * Believes it can reach two times crude-by-rail target run rate 12 months ahead
of initial 2016 prediction
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value