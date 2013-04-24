版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-CP Railway reviews Q1 results, outlook

TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Could eliminate up to 6,000 positions, initial forecast of 4,500 "not the

ceiling", CEO says * C$50 million infrastructure spending driven mainly by crude-by-rail

opportunities, already on books, CEO says * Most crude-by-rail new opportunities not on main lines, "some catch up to do

there," CEO says * Heavy crude is a "real opportunity" in near term, says chief Marketing

officer * Expects to eliminate about 4,000 positions by end of year, CEO says * I don't see any bumps in the road" with labor in next 3-4 years, 5 agreements

with unions signed, one remains with caw, CEO says * Strong interest" for portion of dm&e railroad put on block in December, now

reviewing preliminary expressions of interest, CFO
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐