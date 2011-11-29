New Issue-Canadian Pacific Railway sells $500 mln debt

Nov 29 Canadian Pacific Railway Co ( CP.TO ) on Tuesday sold $500 million of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.50 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.151 FIRST PAY 7/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.733 SETTLEMENT 12/1/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 97.584 FIRST PAY 7/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.922 SETTLEMENT 12/1/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS