New Issue-Canadian Pacific Railway sells $500 mln debt

  Nov 29 Canadian Pacific Railway Co (CP.TO) on
Tuesday sold $500 million of notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
 J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CO
TRANCHE 1
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 4.50 PCT      MATURITY    1/15/2022
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 98.151     FIRST PAY   7/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 4.733          SETTLEMENT  12/1/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 275 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 5.75 PCT      MATURITY    1/15/2042
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 97.584     FIRST PAY   7/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 5.922          SETTLEMENT  12/1/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 300 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

