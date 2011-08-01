UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar expands into India; bags 33 MW module supply deal

* To deliver 33 MW of solar modules to Indian co

* Expects to deliver in Q3, Q4 (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Solar panel maker Canadian Solar Inc said it signed a sales agreement with Indian company Cirus Solar Systems Pvt Ltd to deliver 33 MW (megawatt) of solar modules, marking its foray into India.

Cirus, which is a Hyderabad-based company, provides turnkey solutions for solar power projects.

The modules will be utilized in a government-sponsored solar park in Gujarat, which will be completed by December this year.

Canadian Solar is expected to deliver 33 MW of solar modules in the third and fourth quarters, Canadian Solar, which operates mainly in China, said.

Ontario, Canada Canadian Solar shares closed at $8.77 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)