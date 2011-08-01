UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar expands into India; bags 33 MW module supply deal

* To deliver 33 MW of solar modules to Indian co
* Expects to deliver in Q3, Q4
(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 Solar panel maker Canadian Solar Inc
said it signed a sales agreement with Indian company
Cirus Solar Systems Pvt Ltd to deliver 33 MW (megawatt) of solar
modules, marking its foray into India.
Cirus, which is a Hyderabad-based company, provides turnkey
solutions for solar power projects.
The modules will be utilized in a government-sponsored solar
park in Gujarat, which will be completed by December this year.
Canadian Solar is expected to deliver 33 MW of solar modules
in the third and fourth quarters, Canadian Solar, which operates
mainly in China, said.
Ontario, Canada Canadian Solar shares closed at $8.77 on
Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)