UPDATE 2-Canadian Solar buys into 16 solar projects

April 17 Canadian Solar Inc said it
will buy majority stake in 16 power projects from SkyPower Ltd
for about C$185 million ($184.7 million) as part of its plan to
concentrate on smaller utility-scale projects.
The 190-200 megawatt projects, each of which has a 20-year
power purchase contract from the Ontario Power Authority, will
generate more than C$800 million in revenue for Canadian Solar,
the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ontario-based Canadian Solar, which on Monday denied reports
that China National Offshore Oil Co Ltd was
negotiating to buy the solar panel maker, already runs
manufacturing facilities in Canada's most populous province that
gives generous subsidies to clean energy.
"The actual project sizes are directly aligned with our
strategy of concentrating on smaller utility scale projects that
individually are less risky to finance and execute on," Chief
Executive Shawn Qu said in a statement.
He added that the deal supports the company's goal of
generating 40 percent of its revenue from solar power plants and
related system solutions next year.
Large utility-scale solar projects, which produce power for
the wholesale electricity market, result in better margins than
small roof-top installations. However, as clean-energy financing
dries up, companies are gravitating toward easy-to-fund small
projects.
Canadian Solar said construction on the SkyPower projects
are expected to start next year.
The companies will also form a joint venture to build solar
plants in emerging markets. This is expected to start generating
revenue within the next two to three years, Canadian Solar said.