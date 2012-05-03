UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar secures C$120 mln loan for Ontario projects

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Canadian Solar Inc said Bank of China will provide the company with a C$120 million ($121.33 million) loan to help it build solar power projects in Ontario, Canada's most populous province that provides big subsidies to clean energy.
Solar companies have found it difficult to raise money from banks as sales and margins have fallen. Chinese solar companies, however, have tapped into billions of dollars in credit lines that their banks provide.
Canadian Solar, which is based in Ontario but runs most of its operations in China, said last month that it would buy majority stake in 16 power projects for about C$185 million as part of its plan to concentrate on smaller utility-scale projects.
The loan from Bank of China, the country's No. 3 lender by market value, will be used for projects expected to be built by 2014, Canadian Solar said in a statement.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS