公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 20:59 BJT

UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar secures C$120 mln loan for Ontario projects

May 3 Canadian Solar Inc said Bank of China will provide the company with a C$120 million ($121.33 million) loan to help it build solar power projects in Ontario, Canada's most populous province that provides big subsidies to clean energy.

Solar companies have found it difficult to raise money from banks as sales and margins have fallen. Chinese solar companies, however, have tapped into billions of dollars in credit lines that their banks provide.

Canadian Solar, which is based in Ontario but runs most of its operations in China, said last month that it would buy majority stake in 16 power projects for about C$185 million as part of its plan to concentrate on smaller utility-scale projects.

The loan from Bank of China, the country's No. 3 lender by market value, will be used for projects expected to be built by 2014, Canadian Solar said in a statement.

