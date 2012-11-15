版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四

Canadian Solar revenue falls on weak prices

Nov 15 Solar products maker Canadian Solar Inc reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to a steep decline in prices of panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

Net loss slightly dipped to $43.7 million, or $1.01 per share, from $43.9 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Guelph, Ontario-based company, most of whose manufacturing operations are in China, fell to $326 million.

The United States last week gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China, compounding problems for companies such as Canadian Solar.

