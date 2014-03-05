Canadian Solar posts profit again as China demand rises

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Solar power company Canadian Solar Inc reported its second straight quarterly profit, helped by higher panel shipments to China and Japan.
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar was $20.9 million, or 39 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $105 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue jumped 76 percent to $519.5 million.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing