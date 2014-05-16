版本:
Canadian Solar posts profit as solar module shipments rise

May 16 Canadian Solar Inc posted its third straight quarterly profit as the company shipped more solar modules.

Net income attributable to the company was $3.8 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 77 percent to $466.3 million.

