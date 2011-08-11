版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 20:40 BJT

UPDATE 1-Canadian Tire profit falls on higher spending

TORONTO Aug 11 Canadian Tire Corp's (CTC.TO) (CTCa.TO) profit fell 14 percent on Thursday, missing market estimates, as it spent more on promotions and invested in infrastructure.

Second-quarter earnings fell to C$105.8 million, or C$1.29 a share, from C$122.8 million, or C$1.50 a share, a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$2.57 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$2.62 billion.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by S. John Tilak)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐