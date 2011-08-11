UPDATE 1-Canadian Tire profit falls on higher spending

TORONTO Aug 11 Canadian Tire Corp's (CTC.TO) (CTCa.TO) profit fell 14 percent on Thursday, missing market estimates, as it spent more on promotions and invested in infrastructure.

Second-quarter earnings fell to C$105.8 million, or C$1.29 a share, from C$122.8 million, or C$1.50 a share, a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$2.57 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$2.62 billion.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by S. John Tilak)