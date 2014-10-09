Canadian Tire to press aggressive 3-year earnings, sales targets

TORONTO Oct 9 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd will target average earnings per share growth of 8-10 percent between 2015 and 2017 under an "aggressive plan to compete", the retailer said on Thursday.

The Toronto-based company said it is also aiming for annualized sales growth of 3 percent at its Canadian Tire automotive and hardware stores, 5 percent for Mark's Work Warehouse, which sell casual and work clothing, and 9 percent at its FGL Sports unit, whose core brand Sport Chek sells sport clothes and equipment.

Canadian Tire also said it plans to buy back an additional C$400 million in class A voting shares through to the end of 2015 and will maintain its dividend policy, paying out 25-30 percent of the prior year's normalized earnings.

The company seeks a 9 percent return on invested capital by the end of 2017 and a 6 percent return on receivables growth in its financial services business. It expects an average annual capital investment of C$575 million ($517.97 million) under the three-year plan.

Under the plan, it will also evaluate acquisitions to grow its core categories, considering companies with a strong financial outlook and brand and growth potential.

(1 US dollar = 1.1101 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alden Bentley)