Canadian Tire to press aggressive 3-year earnings, sales targets

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 9 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd will target average earnings per share growth of 8-10 percent between 2015 and 2017 under an "aggressive plan to compete", the retailer said on Thursday.
The Toronto-based company said it is also aiming for annualized sales growth of 3 percent at its Canadian Tire automotive and hardware stores, 5 percent for Mark's Work Warehouse, which sell casual and work clothing, and 9 percent at its FGL Sports unit, whose core brand Sport Chek sells sport clothes and equipment.
Canadian Tire also said it plans to buy back an additional C$400 million in class A voting shares through to the end of 2015 and will maintain its dividend policy, paying out 25-30 percent of the prior year's normalized earnings.
The company seeks a 9 percent return on invested capital by the end of 2017 and a 6 percent return on receivables growth in its financial services business. It expects an average annual capital investment of C$575 million ($517.97 million) under the three-year plan.
Under the plan, it will also evaluate acquisitions to grow its core categories, considering companies with a strong financial outlook and brand and growth potential.
(1 US dollar = 1.1101 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid