版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 20:29 BJT

Canadian Tire profit rises on sales, acquisition

Aug 9 Canadian Tire Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped in part by retail sales growth, strong performance in its financial services business and last year's acquisition of sporting goods retailer Forzani.

The company, one of Canada's biggest and best-known retailers, agreed to buy Forzani Group Ltd, now FGL Sports, in May 2011.

Net income for the second quarter rose to C$133.7 million, or C$1.63 a share, from C$105.8 million, or C$1.29 a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.4 percent to C$2.99 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐