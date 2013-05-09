版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 19:48 BJT

Canadian Tire plans C$3.5 bln REIT, posts higher profit

May 9 Canadian Tire Corp, best-known for its namesake automotive and homeware stores, said it would create a C$3.5 billion ($3.49 billion) real estate investment trust through an initial public offering later this year.

The company also reported a 3 percent rise in net income to C$73 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter.

