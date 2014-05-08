CORRECTED-Canadian Tire attributable profit hurt by higher expenses

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that profit
May 8 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp
reported a 3.3 percent drop in quarterly net profit attributable
to shareholders, largely due to a rise in expenses related to
advertising during the Winter Olympics, stock-based
compensation, and the spinoff of its property holdings into a
REIT.
The company, best known for its automotive and homeware
stores, said net income attributable to shareholders fell to
C$70.6 million ($69 million), or 88 Canadian cents per share, in
the quarter ended March 29, from C$73.0 million, or 90 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company's revenue rose 3.8 percent to
C$2.57 billion.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
