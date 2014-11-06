UPDATE 1-Canadian Tire profit beats market estimates

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Adds details)
Nov 6 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of home products and sports gear, and raised its dividend.
Consolidated retail sales rose 4.4 percent to C$3.4 billion($2.98 billion) in the third quarter.
Same-store sales rose 3.2 percent at Canadian Tire stores, which sell home and automotive products, as people bought more outdoor recreation and backyard living categories in the last of summer months.
At FGL Sports, which sells an assortment of sports-related products, same-store sales rose 8.5 percent, driven by a 11.2 percent rise in sales in its largest brand, Sport Chek.
Net income attributable to Canadian Tire rose to C$172.2 million, or C$2.17 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from C$145.5 million, or C$1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$2.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its annualized dividend to C$2.1 per share from C$2.
Canadian Tire's shares were up 2 percent at C$126.28 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock had risen nearly 25 percent this year, up to Wednesday's close. ($1 = 1.1407 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.