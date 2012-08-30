Canadian Western Bank CEO to step down after 23 years

Aug 30 Larry Pollock, Canada's longest-serving
bank chief executive, will step down as chief executive of
Canadian Western Bank next year after 23 years running
the company, the bank said on Thursday.
Pollock, 65, who became president and CEO of the Edmonton,
Alberta-based bank in 1990, hinted last year that he was
thinking of stepping down, telling a Toronto investor conference
he'd be at the bank at least two more years.
While he will retain his CEO title until March 7, 2013, he
is giving up his role as president immediately to Chris Fowler,
who is also the bank's chief operating officer and has been at
the bank for 21 years himself.
Over the past two decades, Pollock has overseen the
transformation of Canadian Western from a six-branch operation
to Canada's No. 7 bank by market capitalization.
Its strength has been rooted in its loans to companies
working in the Alberta oil sands, and the bank has reported a
profit in each quarter of Pollock's stewardship.
Late on Wednesday, the bank reported a third-quarter profit
of C$48 million ($48.4 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share,
up from C$38.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, in the
year-before period.
Its shares, which have quadrupled since the end of 2002,
closed flat at C$27.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.