Canadian Western Bank ups dividend as profit climbs

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Canadian Western Bank's fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent, helped by loan growth and gains on securities, and the bank raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent.
The bank, Canada's seventh-largest by market capitalization, Said Tuesday that it earned C$43.0 million ($43.27 million), or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$35.9 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
The Edmonton, Alberta-based bank also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 1 Canadian cent, or 6 percent, to 17 Canadian cents per share.
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan